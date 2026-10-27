The deadline is fast approaching — and our baby girl is leading the charge to make a difference in the lives of children.

She is an elite athlete — training six days a week. She takes honors and AP classes and has worked hard to maintain her 4.43 GPA. She’s disciplined, kind, and focused — the kind of young woman who believes hard work and heart can change the world.

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Hear from Kayla yourself…

Hello Friends and Family!

I am honored to serve as the Mini-THON Captain for the Games and Rules Committee, where I get to combine my love for bringing people together with a cause that means so much to me: helping kids conquer childhood cancer through Four Diamonds Mini-THON.

What I love most about Mini-THON is seeing how something as simple as coming together as a community can make such a lasting difference in a child’s life. My school and every committee work tirelessly throughout the year, dedicating countless hours to fundraising, planning, and creating an unforgettable night for our students and Four Diamonds families. Together, we have raised over $2 MILLION in the past 20 years, and I am so proud to be part of a tradition that continues to grow.

Every dollar I help raise supports Four Diamonds’ life-saving research to better prevent, diagnose, treat, and ultimately cure childhood cancer. Beyond research, I am proud to help ensure that every Four Diamonds child, regardless of their family’s income, receives the highest quality childhood cancer care without ever having to see a bill for that care.

Since 1972, Four Diamonds has supported more than 4,800 children and their families. Being able to play even a small role in that mission is something I truly value. Mini-THON has shown me that making a difference does not always require doing something extraordinary—it can start with simply showing up, caring deeply, and bringing others together for a cause bigger than yourself.

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Thank you! :-)