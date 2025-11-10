This Wednesday is the deadline — and our baby girl is leading the charge to make a difference.

She is an elite athlete — training six days a week. She takes honors and AP classes and carries a perfect 4.0 GPA. She’s disciplined, kind, and focused — the kind of young woman who believes hard work and heart can change the world.

Click here to donate.

Now she’s putting that same drive into something bigger than herself. She’s serving as a team leader for her school’s Mini-THON, a student-led movement that raises funds and awareness for Four Diamonds, an organization devoted to conquering childhood cancer.

These kids train, organize, and fundraise — not for themselves, but for children fighting the hardest battle of all.

Will you help her reach her goal before the Wednesday deadline?

We couldn’t be prouder of her — not just for her achievements, but for her heart. Thank you for standing with her, and with every family praying for a cure.

For the kids. For the future. For the fight.

