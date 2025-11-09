Will You Help Our Baby Girl Raise Money to Fight Childhood Cancer?
This Wednesday is the deadline — and our baby girl is leading the charge to make a difference.
She is an elite athlete — training six days a week. She takes honors and AP classes and carries a perfect 4.0 GPA. She’s disciplined, kind, and focused — the kind of young woman who believes hard work and heart can change the world.
Now she’s putting that same drive into something bigger than herself. She’s serving as a team leader for her school’s Mini-THON, a student-led movement that raises funds and awareness for Four Diamonds, an organization devoted to conquering childhood cancer.
These kids train, organize, and fundraise — not for themselves, but for children fighting the hardest battle of all.
Will you help her reach her goal before the Wednesday deadline?
We couldn’t be prouder of her — not just for her achievements, but for her heart. Thank you for standing with her, and with every family praying for a cure.
For the kids. For the future. For the fight.
Stay connected:
Website: www.KathyBarnette.com
Twitter: / kathy4truth
Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show
Instagram: / kathy4truth
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB
This Substack is reader-supported. My promise to you is to seek after and lift up Truth. Your donation make that lift just a little bit easier. Blessings.