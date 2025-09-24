I’m coming alongside this school board race because I know enough to know this: who sits on your school board matters.
Did you know that in Pennsylvania, your local school board has the power to raise your taxes? They do. And haven’t we already been squeezed enough? Families are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their mortgages. The last thing we need is another tax hike rubber-stamped by a school board.
But it’s not just about taxes. Did you know that one of the Democrat parents running for school board began transitioning his first-grader? That’s right. First grade. If you’ve been paying attention over the past eight years, you know how deeply these decisions ripple into the lives of our children and our communities. It matters.
That’s why I’m co-hosting a fundraiser to help these brave candidates—candidates who are standing up for sanity and responsibility—get the tools they need to win. Yard signs. Mailers. Every single thing that helps their message reach voters.
And here’s my promise to you:
Every dollar you donate will go directly to these candidates. No fluff. No middlemen. Just boots-on-the-ground support for people willing to fight for your children and your wallet.
This is where the battle begins—at the local level. If we lose the ground under our feet, what chance do we have at the national level?
Join me. Let’s make sure our schools and our taxes are protected by leaders who actually reflect our values. Also, if you’re able to stop by next week I would love to see you. Blessings…
[Donate Here by hitting the OTHER BUTTON→]
Kathy...I bought your book 2 years ago - LOVED your premise and focus!! I'm sharing it with my DIL who has espoused the "victim" mode and even went so far as to display a BLM poster on their front lawn in 2020--and this is a woman who claims to be a born again child of Jehovah Jireh. Why in the world she has become a 'slave to the woke crowd' I have NO idea. It saddens me greatly.
I'll donate to this school board initiative next month--I'm retired and the finances are pretty strained now.
If you ever decide to run for office again in PA--let me know...and I'll make phone calls for you!!
Here's my public e-mail address: grannasharon@gmail.com
JEHOVAH JIREH!!
I tried to donate 20.00 from Florida but the minimum acceptable donation is 49.00. Not in the budget unfortunately. I believe in you and wanted to assist.