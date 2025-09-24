I’m coming alongside this school board race because I know enough to know this: who sits on your school board matters.

Did you know that in Pennsylvania, your local school board has the power to raise your taxes? They do. And haven’t we already been squeezed enough? Families are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and on their mortgages. The last thing we need is another tax hike rubber-stamped by a school board.

But it’s not just about taxes. Did you know that one of the Democrat parents running for school board began transitioning his first-grader? That’s right. First grade. If you’ve been paying attention over the past eight years, you know how deeply these decisions ripple into the lives of our children and our communities. It matters.

That’s why I’m co-hosting a fundraiser to help these brave candidates—candidates who are standing up for sanity and responsibility—get the tools they need to win. Yard signs. Mailers. Every single thing that helps their message reach voters.

And here’s my promise to you:

Every dollar you donate will go directly to these candidates. No fluff. No middlemen. Just boots-on-the-ground support for people willing to fight for your children and your wallet.

This is where the battle begins—at the local level. If we lose the ground under our feet, what chance do we have at the national level?

Join me. Let’s make sure our schools and our taxes are protected by leaders who actually reflect our values. Also, if you’re able to stop by next week I would love to see you. Blessings…

[Donate Here by hitting the OTHER BUTTON→]

HIT THE OTHER BUTTON