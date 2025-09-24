Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
Sep 24

Kathy...I bought your book 2 years ago - LOVED your premise and focus!! I'm sharing it with my DIL who has espoused the "victim" mode and even went so far as to display a BLM poster on their front lawn in 2020--and this is a woman who claims to be a born again child of Jehovah Jireh. Why in the world she has become a 'slave to the woke crowd' I have NO idea. It saddens me greatly.

I'll donate to this school board initiative next month--I'm retired and the finances are pretty strained now.

If you ever decide to run for office again in PA--let me know...and I'll make phone calls for you!!

Here's my public e-mail address: grannasharon@gmail.com

JEHOVAH JIREH!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DAM on the beach's avatar
DAM on the beach
Sep 24

I tried to donate 20.00 from Florida but the minimum acceptable donation is 49.00. Not in the budget unfortunately. I believe in you and wanted to assist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Kathy Barnette
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture