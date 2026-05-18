Four Black men from Philadelphia join me, in studio, to explain why they’re walking away from the Democrat Party in 2026. In this raw, unfiltered conversation, they break down the real reasons behind the growing shift among Black male voters.

LIVE Debate this Wednesday, May 20th, at 7pm ET. See details below.

I’m Stepping into the Arena to Debate It Live.

The idea is no longer whispered in obscure corners — it’s gaining traction in pockets of the right: strip women of the ballot and America will magically heal. I don’t dismiss it. I confront it. That’s why I’m facing Rachel Wilson head-to-head this Wednesday, May 20th at 7pm ET in a live, respectful, and no-holds-barred debate:

“Should Women Be Allowed to Vote?”

We’ve watched “fringe” ideas quietly take over our schools, our laws, our institutions, and our borders because too many of us stayed silent, assuming they’d remain fringe. I’m not making that mistake again. Whether you agree with me or not, this is the marketplace of ideas in action. Bring your strongest arguments. I’ll bring mine.

Watch LIVE

→ YouTube

→ Facebook

→ Rumble

After the debate — join me exclusively on Substack for the extended post-game analysis, audience Q&A, and my unfiltered thoughts.

Mark your calendar. Tune in. Comment. Share this far and wide.

The conversation is happening with or without us. I choose to show up.

See you Wednesday,

Share

Leave a comment