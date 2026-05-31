Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
Jun 1

Kathy--spot on!! The beautiful design of man and woman joining together to form blessed MATrimony is the Creator's ultimate love gift to His human creation. That love gift has been hidden to the majority of 'liberated' women in today's' world. Liberated from what? Love, companionship, nurturing new life together? All of those factors in MATrimony are blessed and natural - however, now the UNnatural is celebrated and sought after. We, as a whole, are paying the price of this Unnatural clamoring for 'liberation' in the lowest birth rate in history (in almost all developed countries). Very sad things are 'afloat' - I probably will not be around to see the fruits of this debacle....but I see it in my own grandchildren and it saddens me to my soul.

JAHOVAH JIREH--He HAS, He DOES, He SHALL!

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Jack Strandquist's avatar
Jack Strandquist
Jun 1

So well said, Kathy. My wife and I raised 6 children on one modest income: mine. We did this as partners and parents in one home: hers. Together we made a family: ours.

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