The Seed & Roots Summit 2025: Faith. Family. and the Future of Work in America was completely SOLD OUT, and more than 20,000 people watched our livestream in real time.

Throughout the day, people came up to me and said, “I’ve been to hundreds of conferences, and I’ve never experienced anything like this.” That means so much — because this event was never about repeating the same old voices beating their chests with no real change. We showcased new voices, fresh ideas, and genuine hope for the future.

We even had a young black woman, who said she’d voted Democrat all her life, stand up and say, “I think I’m a Republican.”

That moment captured the spirit of the day — honest conversation, open hearts, and courage to rethink long-held assumptions.

This was over three months of 5:00 a.m. mornings and 1:00 a.m. nights — of planning, organizing, hundreds of conversations, a few tears, many prayers, and finally, releasing it all into God’s hands. And He was faithful.

People drove up from South Carolina, flew in from Texas, and traveled across Pennsylvania — all to hear truth, connect with others, and be reminded that they are not alone.

I’m grateful for the vision God gave me and for everyone who helped bring it to life:

To those who spoke — thank you for your courage and clarity.

To those who volunteered — thank you for giving your time and energy so selflessly.

To those who prayed — not just for a successful event, but for every single soul who walked into that room — thank you.

No matter how great a vision may be, it only works when people like you show up and engage. And you did.

Thank you for showing up.

Thank you for believing in this mission.

We’re just getting started — and I’ll be sharing clips and highlights from the day very soon. The feedback and opportunities pouring in are extraordinary, and I can’t wait to share what’s next.

With deep gratitude and joy,

Kathy

