A child’s ZIP code should tell us where they live. It should not tell us how little we expect them to achieve.

Yet too often, when children struggle to read, the explanations arrive faster than the solutions. Poverty. Family circumstances. Funding. Another study. Another committee. Racism?

Meanwhile, childhood does not pause.

▶️ Watch the forum here.

We brought together educators, policy experts, pastors, parents, and community voices because improving education requires people willing to work across those lines.

Parents need answers they can act on. Educators need approaches that help children learn. And communities need to insist that children’s potential matters more than adults’ attachment to the way things have always been done.

We cannot prepare children for the opportunities of tomorrow while accepting that they cannot read today.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating. Work is changing. New opportunities are emerging. Our children deserve the preparation to take their share of that future.

Literacy is where that preparation begins.

Watch the conversation. Then share it with a parent, teacher, pastor, school board member, or neighbor. Ask them: What should we put into practice—and how can we help?

Watch “Can Philadelphia Become the Next Mississippi Miracle?”

And leave a comment: What is one change you believe would make the greatest difference for Philadelphia’s children?

Thank you to everyone who participated, attended, and supported this forum. Let’s keep the conversation moving toward action.

Blessings…

Let’s get to work!

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