Want higher wages? Stop importing cheap labor to undercut Americans, unleash private-sector investment, and teach the poor to stand on their own two feet. Growth beats dependency.

After 20 Years of Retreat, America Finally Enters the Fight for Global Power

Yesterday I opened @EpochTimes and froze. They published my article—in print. Grateful. Humbled. Ready to keep going. By Kathy Barnette

If the first week of 2026 is any indication of what lies ahead, we are in for a wild and bumpy ride – one that may prove to be among the most consequential years of our lives.

What’s really breaking MAGA apart — and is the chaos organic or engineered?