Tomorrow night at 7pm ET, I’m stepping into the arena with Rachel Wilson for a live, respectful, no-holds-barred debate:

“Should Women Be Allowed to Vote?”

We cannot afford to ignore ideas just because they start on the fringe. I believe we must confront them directly in the marketplace of ideas.

This conversation is happening. I’m choosing to show up and make the case.

Watch LIVE Tomorrow • 7pm ET



→ YouTube

→ Facebook

→ Rumble

Set your reminder now. The comment section will be active — bring your strongest arguments.

See you there,

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