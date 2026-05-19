Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Sharon Beautiful Evening
May 19

Gute morgen, Kathy! Is this the Rachel Wilson who is known as an uber conservative Christian, homeschooling Mom? I never knew about her until your e-mail yesterday announcing this debate (which makes NO sense to me--of course, women should be allowed to vote.....we have a brain and and most times do better research on candidates than men!) Apparently Rachel Wilson is not of that minset? I'll tune in for a bit of the debate--always appreciate an honest, respectful debate of topics and ideas that are worthy.

Jehovah JIREH!!

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