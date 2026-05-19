Tomorrow Night at 7PM: Should Women Be Allowed to Vote? (Kathy vs Rachel Wilson LIVE)
LIVE Debate
Tomorrow night at 7pm ET, I’m stepping into the arena with Rachel Wilson for a live, respectful, no-holds-barred debate:
“Should Women Be Allowed to Vote?”
We cannot afford to ignore ideas just because they start on the fringe. I believe we must confront them directly in the marketplace of ideas.
This conversation is happening. I’m choosing to show up and make the case.
Watch LIVE Tomorrow • 7pm ET
→ YouTube
→ Facebook
→ Rumble
Set your reminder now. The comment section will be active — bring your strongest arguments.
See you there,
Gute morgen, Kathy! Is this the Rachel Wilson who is known as an uber conservative Christian, homeschooling Mom? I never knew about her until your e-mail yesterday announcing this debate (which makes NO sense to me--of course, women should be allowed to vote.....we have a brain and and most times do better research on candidates than men!) Apparently Rachel Wilson is not of that minset? I'll tune in for a bit of the debate--always appreciate an honest, respectful debate of topics and ideas that are worthy.
Jehovah JIREH!!