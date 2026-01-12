This Was Not Random
How policies made without consequences produced fraud, failure, and public anger
My piece was published by The Epoch Times.
What’s happening in Minnesota didn’t come out of nowhere.
It wasn’t an accident.
And it wasn’t random.
The line readers are responding to most is this:
What Americans are witnessing—large-scale welfare and childcare fraud, weak enforcement, political paralysis, and rising public anger—is not random. It is the predictable downstream result of decades of policies made by people who would never have to live with the consequences and who faced few personal costs for getting it wrong.
That sentence captures the argument.
This essay is not about scapegoating communities or collapsing serious policy failures into race. It is about incentives, accountability, and what happens when decision-makers are insulated from the consequences of failure.
You can read the full piece here:
👉 Fraud, Failure, and the Cost of Not Demanding Assimilation
