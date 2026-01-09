This Was Not Random
How policies made without consequences produced fraud, failure, and public anger
My piece was published this week by The Epoch Times.
What’s happening in Minnesota didn’t come out of nowhere.
It wasn’t an accident.
And it wasn’t random.
The line readers are responding to most is this:
What Americans are witnessing—large-scale welfare and childcare fraud, weak enforcement, political paralysis, and rising public anger—is not random. It is the predictable downstream result of decades of policies made by people who would never have to live with the consequences and who faced few personal costs for getting it wrong.
That sentence captures the argument.
This essay is not about scapegoating communities or collapsing serious policy failures into race. It is about incentives, accountability, and what happens when decision-makers are insulated from the consequences of failure.
You can read the full piece here:
👉 Fraud, Failure, and the Cost of Not Demanding Assimilation
This was not fraud as WE think of it. DIVISION is HOW politicians generate their wealth! Programs, boards, panels, etc... are ways to PAY BACK doners, and employ USELESS family members. Somali PIRATES came here and acted like PIRATES! What did you expect? The LEFT embraced this FRAUD, to KEEP in POWER by selling their AMERICAN voters LIES, and BRIBING the FOREIGNERS for VOTES! STOP PAYING people to HOLD office! NEVER give a Hooman MONEY to do GOOD! "FUND the SEAT, NOT the MEAT!" All candidates for ONE seat, SPLIT the TAKE for that week, until there is ONE left in EACH "Party"!
Americans need to STOP following posts that are specifically generated to make you mad. The more you reply with anger, the MORE it sends you, to DIVIDE our Nation. Look what Satanic Hate did to Mrs Good! Now her kid is alone with the abusive "girlfriend". So sad.