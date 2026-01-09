My piece was published this week by The Epoch Times.

What’s happening in Minnesota didn’t come out of nowhere.

It wasn’t an accident.

And it wasn’t random.

The line readers are responding to most is this:

What Americans are witnessing—large-scale welfare and childcare fraud, weak enforcement, political paralysis, and rising public anger—is not random. It is the predictable downstream result of decades of policies made by people who would never have to live with the consequences and who faced few personal costs for getting it wrong.

That sentence captures the argument.

This essay is not about scapegoating communities or collapsing serious policy failures into race. It is about incentives, accountability, and what happens when decision-makers are insulated from the consequences of failure.

