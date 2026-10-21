The future called. It’s unimpressed with our excuses.

From 2013 to 2024, Mississippi’s fourth-grade reading proficiency rose from 21% to 32%.

Philadelphia? 14% to 17%.

In 2024, Mississippi exceeded the national average. Philadelphia remained far behind.

The future has a reading requirement.

This Saturday, October 24, join our 2nd Annual Faith, Family & Future Forum in Germantown. Let’s talk about what preparing our children actually requires—and what adults must do differently.

First, the forum. Then, a tour of a historic Underground Railroad station, honoring those who helped open doors we must prepare our children to walk through.

Tour seating is very limited.

Three days to go. Our children have waited long enough.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Caribbean fusion brunch included.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend FREE. Registration is required, and seating is limited.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT TODAY

Let’s get to work!

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Reading figures: percentage scoring at or above NAEP Proficient, as shown in the accompanying chart.