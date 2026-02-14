Names that appear - and the power structures behind them. In this episode, I read directly from Jeffrey Epstein's emails - no commentary, no opinions - and documents now available in the public record, naming the individuals referenced and examining who these people are (hint: they’re all at the top of every index of life).

This episode examines the growing problem of influence without responsibility in conservative media, using Candace Owens as a case study. After a viral post sparked over 100,000 impressions and intense backlash, Kathy Barnette breaks down how conspiracy thinking, grievance culture, and moral permission slips are radicalizing parts of the Right.

The First Amendment protects Americans from government censorship - not from basic laws, consent, or common sense.



Freedom of the Press does not grant access to private property, does not override freedom of religion, and does not allow reporters to disrupt worship services.





When constitutional rights are misused as weapons, freedom erodes for everyone. Let's set the record straight.

