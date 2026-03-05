With Friends Like Charlie’s, Who Needs Enemies? takes a closer look at Charlie Kirk's inner circle and the dynamics surrounding his closest allies. Why are key figures inside Charlie Kirk’s circle remaining quiet? Is this political loyalty, strategic self-preservation, or something else? What does this moment reveal about power, influence, and accountability inside the conservative movement?

Based on the latest projections from the CBO, this Trust Fund is now expected to run out of money in 2032.

If this happens and nothing else changes, it’s projected that each Social Security recipient would get a 28% cut in benefits at that time.

New Jeffrey Epstein documents include emails containing the line: "Delete These Emails." In this episode, I read directly — word-for-word — from those emails and examine the names referenced in those communications.

This episode examines the growing problem of influence without responsibility in conservative media, using Candace Owens as a case study. After a viral post sparked over 100,000 impressions and intense backlash, Kathy Barnette breaks down how conspiracy thinking, grievance culture, and moral permission slips are radicalizing parts of the Right.

When constitutional rights are misused as weapons, freedom erodes for everyone. Let's set the record straight.

