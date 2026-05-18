Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Dallas C Terrell's avatar
Dallas C Terrell
May 18

What is a Woman???

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1 reply by Kathy Barnette
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CTScan
May 18

What’s interesting is your comment, “we’ve watched fringe ideas”.

Sweetheart, I know you are young, but everything you currently believe was once a “fringe idea” that has been pushed by disgruntled, fringe females angered at other human beings enjoying their lives.

It’s time we return to the basis of peace and prosperity… moral men of character humbly leading with purpose.

Women, as a whole, are never a good thing.

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