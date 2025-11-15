Self-Respect Trumps Racism...
When Elon Musk called Kaizen Asiedu “a clear thinker,” he recognized something rare — a voice cutting through the noise with truth and conviction.
At the Seed & Roots Summit, Kaizen delivers a bold message to Black America: it’s time to stop blaming racism and start reclaiming self-respect and the power to respond to the world around us. This is about mindset, not victimhood — strength, not resentment.
His words remind us that freedom isn’t granted by others; it’s cultivated within. Because the real revolution begins in how we think.
💡 “You’re not oppressed — you’re powerful.”
