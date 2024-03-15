Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette
The Kathy Barnette Show
Rise of Communism In The US: Latin-Americans Expats Speak Out
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Rise of Communism In The US: Latin-Americans Expats Speak Out

Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette
Mar 15, 2024

Kathy Barnette is joined by a whole cadre of Latin-American expats from communist countries, they share the TRUE reality of what life is like inside these countries. You can also tune in on Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kathy-barnette-show/id1712512111

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