Republicans Keep Buying Bad Candidates — And Expecting Different Results
My opponents poured $60 million into a primary race, while I spent less than $2 million — all of it from the people. And Dr. Oz went on to lose BIGLY in the general.
Different election, same tricks — now in Texas. John Cornyn spent over $100 million against AG Paxton in Texas and still couldn’t win the primary. That kind of candidate will lose BIGLY in the general.
Now, if the tradeoff is between Republican senators voting on the SAVE Act today and losing this Senate seat in the general, that might be a tradeoff we’re willing to make. But we will make it with our eyes wide open. Learn the patterns and stop outsourcing your thinking. Blessings.
Agreed! Oz was a bad candidate. I was actually one of your foot soldiers…but I digress. Our Republican “leaders”, unfortunately dislike Trump as much as the left. They can’t wait to lose the midterms so things can return to the status-quo. Cornyn is a rino, as is Thune, and the rinos are circling the wagons
In this case, we have a candidate who says he’s for the SAVE Act just to get elected (Cornyn) and a guy we KNOW guaranteed is for the SAVE Act (Paxton).