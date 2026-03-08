My opponents poured $60 million into a primary race, while I spent less than $2 million — all of it from the people. And Dr. Oz went on to lose BIGLY in the general.



Different election, same tricks — now in Texas. John Cornyn spent over $100 million against AG Paxton in Texas and still couldn’t win the primary. That kind of candidate will lose BIGLY in the general.



Now, if the tradeoff is between Republican senators voting on the SAVE Act today and losing this Senate seat in the general, that might be a tradeoff we’re willing to make. But we will make it with our eyes wide open. Learn the patterns and stop outsourcing your thinking. Blessings.

