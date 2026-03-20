Republicans Are Blocking Trump's SAVE Act—Here's Why?
It's not rocket science...
In this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show, we break down what’s happening inside the Republican Party—and why the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, may face resistance from within.
Is this political dysfunction… or something more deliberate?
Kathy walks through:
1. What the SAVE Act actually does (and why it matters)
2. Why passing it should be straightforward under Republican control
3. The internal resistance building inside the GOP
4. Whether this is weakness, strategy, or something else entirely
This is bigger than one bill. It’s about whether those in power are willing to act—and what happens when they don’t.
Good! I'm glad to hear it! This "act" won't save anything! It's just another path to a national ID!
The Save Act is an oxymoron bc it ain’t savin nothin. It will make it harder women to vote bc women are the ones who change their names at marriage. This is what the Guardians of Pedophiles want. A country where women can’t vote.