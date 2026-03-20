Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Brutus's avatar
Brutus
1d

Good! I'm glad to hear it! This "act" won't save anything! It's just another path to a national ID!

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Stef Baltimore's avatar
Stef Baltimore
1d

The Save Act is an oxymoron bc it ain’t savin nothin. It will make it harder women to vote bc women are the ones who change their names at marriage. This is what the Guardians of Pedophiles want. A country where women can’t vote.

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