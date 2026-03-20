In this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show, we break down what’s happening inside the Republican Party—and why the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, may face resistance from within.



Is this political dysfunction… or something more deliberate?



Kathy walks through:



1. What the SAVE Act actually does (and why it matters)



2. Why passing it should be straightforward under Republican control



3. The internal resistance building inside the GOP



4. Whether this is weakness, strategy, or something else entirely



This is bigger than one bill. It’s about whether those in power are willing to act—and what happens when they don’t.

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