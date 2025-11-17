Stress. Fear. Anger. They don’t just steal your peace—they spike cortisol, pack on belly fat, and leave you rage-filled and exhausted.

In this powerful conversation, I sit down with Jason Hewlett—clean comedian, keynote speaker, and current opener on the Megyn Kelly Live Tour (I first met him on the Tucker Carlson Tour in 2024)—to talk about why joy is not a luxury… it’s a weapon.



We laughed. I cried. And by the end, I was more centered and battle-ready for the times we’re living in.



If you’re feeling:

Worn down by the news

Heavy in your body and your soul

Worried about where our nation is headed

…this is your reminder that joy, humor, and faith are not distractions from the battle—they prepare you for it.

