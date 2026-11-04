Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Regardless of who wins tonight, Democrats have a problem...

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Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette

Regardless of who wins control of Congress or the state and local races, Democrats have a real problem. Their spell over their voters is breaking… the spell of “Vote Blue No Matter Who” that keeps voters supporting Democrats no matter how insane, obnoxious, or demented the candidate.

That spell was challenged when Michigan Democratic Representative Haley Stevens rescinded her endorsement of Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and instead endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

She gave fellow Democrats the green light to think for themselves.

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