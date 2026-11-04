What have we learned?

This midterm election was a proxy war between two competing visions for America... and tonight, America First lost.



America First lost *not* because it doesn't resonate with the people. It lost because of the soy-boy consultants and "influencers" who suck at telling our story and who actively alienated those who actually connect with voters.



Republicans have two years to fire these soy-boys and elevate people who actually connect with voters.



“The pendulum will swing back” is a clock. It’s not a strategy. Or, not. Blessings.

Trump PROMISED Iran 'The Hammer' After the Midterms? Now that the House has flipped Democrat, should Iran brace itself for incoming?

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