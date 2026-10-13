Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette
The Kathy Barnette Show
🎧 Our radio commercial is here! Press play above and take a listen.
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🎧 Our radio commercial is here! Press play above and take a listen.

Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette

In just 11 days, we’re gathering in Germantown for our 2nd annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America.

Can Philadelphia become America’s next Mississippi Miracle? Join parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders to explore what it will take—and how each of us can help.

  • Saturday, October 24 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

  • Braid Mills, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia PA 19144
    Caribbean fusion lunch included.

Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend free. Everyone must register, and seating is limited.

👉 Reserve your seat today.

Listen, share, and bring someone who cares about our children’s future.

Blessings,

Kathy B.

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