🎧 Our radio commercial is here! Press play above and take a listen.

In just 11 days, we’re gathering in Germantown for our 2nd annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America.
Can Philadelphia become America’s next Mississippi Miracle? Join parents, educators, pastors, and community leaders to explore what it will take—and how each of us can help.
Saturday, October 24 | 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Braid Mills, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia PA 19144
Caribbean fusion lunch included.
Tickets start at $35. Pastors, teachers, and Germantown residents attend free. Everyone must register, and seating is limited.
Listen, share, and bring someone who cares about our children’s future.
Blessings,
Kathy B.