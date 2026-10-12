Can Philadelphia become America’s next Mississippi Miracle?

On Saturday, October 24, I’m bringing our 2nd Annual F3 Forum: Faith • Family • Future of Education in America to Germantown for a conversation about what our children need—and what we can do to help them succeed.

We’ll explore what Mississippi changed, what success should look like for every student, and how parents, schools, pastors, and communities can help build it.

You’ll hear from Corey DeAngelis, Daniel McGrath, Dr. Lawrence Jones, Leah Ferretti, Brad Anderson, Joe Watkins, Dom Giordano, and community voices confronting these challenges firsthand.

Come with questions. Leave with the vocabulary to advocate well for our children.

Saturday, October 24, 2026

9:00 AM–2:00 PM · Doors open at 8:30 AM

Braid Mill, 441 E. High Street, Philadelphia, PA 19144

Caribbean fusion lunch provided

We’ve intentionally kept the cost low. Germantown residents, pastors, and teachers may attend at no cost—but everyone must register.

Reserve your seat today

Invite someone who cares about our children’s future and share this invitation.

The future of America will NOT be determined in Washington, DC. It will be determined in our homes, our schools, and our communities. Let’s get to work.

REGISTER HERE

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

Tucker Carlson just handed the woke right its most embarrassing moment yet, and Kathy breaks down exactly why. In this video, Kathy reacts to Tucker’s recent sit-down where he seems to question whether defeating Hitler was even worth it, and the clip alone is enough to make your jaw drop. From there, Kathy connects it to a growing pattern among certain voices on the right who seem more interested in tearing down the people and institutions that built this country than defending them.

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