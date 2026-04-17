Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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FreeThinkingLass
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I'm happy to see you stepping up to address the 14th amendment and citizenship. Those who were brought here into slavery and their children were in a unique situation which was rightfully addressed in the 14th amendment. Citizenship is a precious privilege. I have never believed that the 14th amendment was intended to grant citizenship to all who wanted it. That would cheapen the sacrifices of those for whom it was intended. Please keep speaking out for truth, Kathy.

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