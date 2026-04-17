The 14th Amendment was written after the Civil War to protect the rights of freed slaves — not to grant automatic citizenship to the children of illegal immigrants.

Section 1 is crystal clear in its original intent: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof…” That jurisdiction clause matters. A lot. In my latest video, I break down the history, the text, and why this amendment was never meant to be a blanket “birthright citizenship” policy for those who enter the country illegally.

We’ve watched this loophole get stretched far beyond what the framers intended — and the consequences are playing out at our borders every single day. If you care about the Constitution, rule of law, and what “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” actually means, this one is for you. Watch the full video here: Watch Now: Born in the USA... But Who Was the 14th Amendment Really For?

What do you think? Was the 14th Amendment intended for this? Drop your thoughts below — and share this with someone who still believes in the actual meaning of our founding documents. Truth over narrative. Always. — Kathy

Surprise. Surprise. Instead of wealthy white liberals personally funding the cause they champion, the money came through public revenue streams tied in part to cannabis sales tax, property-related taxes, and other taxpayer-backed sources.

In this episode of The Kathy Barnette Show, we break down what’s happening inside the Republican Party—and why the SAVE Act, a bill requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration, may face resistance from within.



Is this political dysfunction… or something more deliberate?



Kathy walks through:



1. What the SAVE Act actually does (and why it matters)



2. Why passing it should be straightforward under Republican control



3. The internal resistance building inside the GOP



4. Whether this is weakness, strategy, or something else entirely



This is bigger than one bill. It’s about whether those in power are willing to act—and what happens when they don’t.

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