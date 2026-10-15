Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette
The Kathy Barnette Show
Mississippi Improved. Philadelphia Barely Moved. Why?
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Mississippi Improved. Philadelphia Barely Moved. Why?

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Kathy Barnette

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Blessings…

Kathy B.

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