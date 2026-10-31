Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Andrew_D
6h

The biggest change that would be effective is getting back to basics, reading, writing, and arithmetic. Get rid of all the other stuff, there will be time enough for that later in life.

The pledge of allegiance would be nice as well, that was how all schools started the day back in my early years in the 1950s.

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