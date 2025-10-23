Roslyn Williams is a community leader, ministry founder, and political organizer whose life embodies transformation through faith and truth. As Grassroots Engagement Director for Americans for Prosperity in Southeast Pennsylvania, Roslyn works every day to help individuals rediscover the power of faith, family, and freedom to shape their communities from the ground up.

Her journey began in Philadelphia, where she founded and led a women’s ministry for 12 years before marrying and moving to Georgia. There, she volunteered on a local campaign that ignited her passion for civic engagement. Once aligned with the Democratic Party out of habit, Roslyn experienced a personal awakening in 2020—realizing her values of faith, service, and family were more closely aligned with conservative principles. She officially switched parties in 2022 and now helps others find the courage to vote their convictions, not party labels.

At Seed & Roots 2025, Roslyn will share how faith and courage can restore moral clarity to our politics and purpose to our communities. Her story reminds us that change doesn’t start in Washington—it starts in the human heart and in the neighborhoods we call home.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

⚙️ Why Does It Matter

Because the health of our democracy depends on citizens who think for themselves, not on politicians who speak for them. Roslyn’s message is both timeless and urgent: when ordinary people find their voice, rediscover truth, and act with conviction, extraordinary things happen.

