Rich Lowrie is an economist, strategist, and principled voice for restoring American prosperity through free-market innovation and moral clarity. As Principal & Chief Investment Officer at Park Edge Capital, Rich brings more than three decades of experience guiding investors and policymakers through the intersection of finance, policy, and human purpose.

Rich has advised presidential and Senate campaigns—including serving as Senior Economic Advisor to Herman Cain, where he co-authored the landmark 9-9-9 Plan. He later advised both Vivek Ramaswamy’s presidential campaign and Kathy Barnette’s Senate run, helping articulate an economic vision rooted not in redistribution but in renewal—one that rewards work, innovation, and responsibility.

At Seed & Roots 2025, Rich will explore how wealth creation and moral conviction can—and must—coexist. He’ll unpack why freedom in markets depends on virtue in people, and how ordinary Americans can reclaim control of their economic future in an age of centralization and cultural decay.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

⚙️ Why Does It Matter

Because economics is never just about numbers—it’s about dignity. When citizens lose ownership over their labor, savings, and enterprise, they lose agency over their lives. Rich’s message is clear: prosperity without principle collapses, but when moral truth guides economic freedom, both people and nations flourish.

