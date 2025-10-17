Matt Cole is helping lead a financial revolution that puts values—and value creation—back at the center of American capitalism. As CEO of Strive Asset Management, Matt is one of the nation’s most articulate voices pushing back against ESG mandates that put politics over performance.

A seasoned investor and futurist, Matt warns that the same centralization we see in ESG is now emerging in the digital economy—from centralized banking systems to the next wave of AI and Bitcoin-based innovation.

His message is simple but urgent: Americans must reclaim agency—over their work, their wealth, and their future.

At Seed & Roots 2025, Matt will unpack how Bitcoin and blockchain technologies are reshaping the financial landscape, why the “anti-ESG” movement isn’t about politics but freedom, and how small businesses and everyday workers can benefit from the coming shift in capital markets.

Click to Purchase Ticket

Stay connected:

Website: www.KathyBarnette.com

Twitter: / kathy4truth

Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show

Instagram: / kathy4truth

Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB