Kim Klacik has never been afraid to challenge the status quo.

As the founder of Red Renaissance PAC and a nationally recognized advocate for revitalizing America’s urban communities, Kim has built a platform focused on restoring opportunity, dignity, and local leadership where it’s needed most. Her work bridges the gap between politics and people — focusing on solutions instead of soundbites.

Through Red Renaissance PAC, Kim is empowering a new generation of civic and political leaders to think differently about economic renewal, family stability, and the value of personal responsibility. Her bold, authentic approach has earned her a loyal following across the country and positioned her as one of the most influential voices shaping a new conversation around what effective community leadership looks like.

“We can rebuild our communities from within — through faith, family, and opportunity,” Kim often says. “It starts with reminding people that they matter and that their voice matters.”

We’re honored to welcome Kim Klacik as a featured speaker at the Seed & Roots Summit 2025 — Faith. Family. And the Future of Work in America.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

Why this matters:

At a time when division too often overshadows dialogue, Kim is showing what it means to lead with conviction, clarity, and compassion — reminding us that real change begins at the local level.

