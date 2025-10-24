James Fishback is a next-generation voice for economic freedom and intellectual courage. As Founder and CEO of Azoria, an American investment firm committed to free thinking, excellence, and meritocracy, James is challenging the new orthodoxy of corporate conformity head-on.

In 2024, Azoria made national headlines by launching the first-ever “anti-DEI” ETF, investing exclusively in companies that reward merit over quotas and performance over politics. Before founding Azoria, James spent a decade as a successful derivatives trader at two hedge funds, gaining deep insight into global markets and risk systems. He is also the founder of Incubate Debate, a national nonprofit that trains young Americans to think critically, articulate ideas confidently, and defend truth through civil discourse.

At Seed & Roots 2025, James will unpack how capital, free markets, and honest debate form the backbone of a free society — and why protecting meritocracy isn’t just an economic issue, but a moral one.

Why Does It Matter

Because when merit is replaced by ideology, innovation dies and liberty erodes. James’s work stands as a reminder that America’s greatest strength has always been its people — free to think, to build, and to rise on the basis of excellence, not compliance.

