If there’s anyone who understands what it means to build something from the ground up, it’s Guy Berkebile.

As President of Guy Chemical Company, Guy turned a small start-up in western Pennsylvania into a thriving manufacturing enterprise that now exports products around the world. His story is a testament to grit, ingenuity, and the power of American small business.

For decades, Guy has been a tireless voice for domestic manufacturing, workforce development, and pro-growth policies that keep good jobs here at home. He’s worked closely with national and state leaders to highlight how local businesses—especially in rural communities—are essential to rebuilding the American Dream.

At his core, Guy believes that prosperity begins with responsibility, opportunity, and faith—values that mirror the heartbeat of Seed & Roots.

“If we want to see America thrive again, we have to invest in people—our workers, our students, our families,” Guy often says. “They’re the real infrastructure of this country.”

At the Seed & Roots Summit 2025, Guy Berkebile will speak to the future of small business and manufacturing in an era defined by rapid technological change, reshoring, and renewed interest in American production.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

⚙️ Why This Matters

The future of work isn’t just digital—it’s deeply human. People like Guy Berkebile remind us that America’s strength has always come from those willing to roll up their sleeves and build.

