When Delano Squires speaks, you can feel both conviction and compassion in every word.

A Senior Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, Delano has become one of the leading national voices on the intersection of faith, family, and culture—issues that lie at the heart of America’s renewal.

Known for his thoughtful commentary and moral clarity, Delano challenges the narratives that keep communities divided and disempowered. His work at Heritage focuses on strengthening the most important institution in any society—the family—while restoring the timeless principles that make liberty possible.

Before joining The Heritage Foundation, Delano built a reputation as a writer, policy analyst, and cultural commentator whose words consistently cut through the noise. His essays and media appearances confront hard truths with grace, offering a moral framework rooted in faith, personal responsibility, and genuine love for community.

“We don’t need new values,” Delano often says. “We need to remember the ones that built strong men, strong families, and strong nations.”

At the Seed & Roots Summit 2025, Delano Squires will help us explore what it really means to rebuild a culture where faith and family are not afterthoughts—but the foundation of the future of work, education, and opportunity in America.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

💡 Why This Matters

In a time when cultural clarity has never been more needed, Delano Squires brings a rare blend of intellect, integrity, and faith. He’s helping chart a path forward for those who believe America’s renewal begins—not in Washington—but in the heart, home, and community.

