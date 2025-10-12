Meet Dave Conklin: AI Expert, Entrepreneur, and Guide to the Future of Work
AI isn’t taking your job. But someone who understands AI will.
The world of work is changing—fast.
Don’t be left behind. Come. Learn. Ask questions. Prepare.
What once took generations to unfold is now transforming in months. AI will be as transformative as moving from the age of the horse and wagon to self-driving cars on six-lane freeways OVERNIGHT—and many of us are still standing at the hitching post, trying to understand what just happened.
That’s why Dave Conklin is joining us at the Seed & Roots Summit 2025.
A nationally recognized AI strategist, author, and serial entrepreneur, Dave has spent his career helping leaders and organizations harness technology instead of being replaced by it. He speaks with rare clarity about how artificial intelligence is rewriting every rule—from marketing to management, from education to ethics.
Dave’s message is both sobering and energizing: the future of work isn’t coming — it’s here. The companies and individuals who thrive will be those who learn to collaborate with machines while doubling down on distinctly human strengths: creativity, empathy, critical thinking, and moral discernment.
At the Seed & Roots Summit 2025 in Philadelphia, Dave Conklin will break down what this revolution really means for ordinary Americans—the small-business owner, the tradesman, the teacher, the parent—and how each of us can adapt without losing what makes us human.
🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025
📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center
⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)
Why This Matters
AI is the next great equalizer—or divider—depending on whether we prepare. Don’t be left behind. Come. Learn. Ask questions. Prepare.
AI will allow many to appear to know more than they actually know. Betting on information you cannot knowledgeably confirm is a recipe for trouble. Sooner or later a halucination will eat your lunch.