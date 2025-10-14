Meet Brad Anderson: Former CEO of Best Buy & Visionary on the Future of Work
Have you purchased your tickets yet?
When Brad Anderson became CEO of Best Buy, the company was worth $20 billion.
When he retired, it was worth over $40 billion.
That kind of transformation doesn’t happen by accident — it happens through leadership, innovation, and an unshakable belief in people.
Brad Anderson didn’t just grow Best Buy; he redefined how America buys, sells, and serves. Under his leadership, a small electronics store became a global giant by focusing on something deceptively simple: human relationships in a technological age.
Today, Brad is helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and communities understand the next great transformation — the Future of Work. Artificial intelligence, automation, and demographic shifts are rewriting the rules of business faster than ever before.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKET
At the Seed & Roots Summit 2025, Brad Anderson will share how America can navigate this new frontier — not with fear, but with faith, courage, and a renewed sense of purpose.
🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025
📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center
⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)
⚙️ Why This Matters
The future of work is already here. The question is: Do you know what it looks like — and are you ready for it?
Come. Learn. Ask questions. Prepare.
Reserve your seat today at KathyBarnette.com
Stay connected:
Website: www.KathyBarnette.com
Twitter: / kathy4truth
Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show
Instagram: / kathy4truth
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"You don't know what you don't know." I want to hear what this successful, accomplished business man has to say because I want to know. We have become a society of people who would rather not know, but I am seeing through thoughtful conversations people are once again wanting to know. 💪😎 🇺🇸