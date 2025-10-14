When Brad Anderson became CEO of Best Buy, the company was worth $20 billion.

When he retired, it was worth over $40 billion.

That kind of transformation doesn’t happen by accident — it happens through leadership, innovation, and an unshakable belief in people.

Brad Anderson didn’t just grow Best Buy; he redefined how America buys, sells, and serves. Under his leadership, a small electronics store became a global giant by focusing on something deceptively simple: human relationships in a technological age.

Today, Brad is helping leaders, entrepreneurs, and communities understand the next great transformation — the Future of Work. Artificial intelligence, automation, and demographic shifts are rewriting the rules of business faster than ever before.

At the Seed & Roots Summit 2025, Brad Anderson will share how America can navigate this new frontier — not with fear, but with faith, courage, and a renewed sense of purpose.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

⚙️ Why This Matters

The future of work is already here. The question is: Do you know what it looks like — and are you ready for it?

