April Chapman is one of the boldest Christian voices challenging America’s moral and cultural confusion. As host of Unshakable with April Chapman, she brings biblical truth, sharp insight, and fearless conviction to some of the most controversial issues of our time.

The founder of Standard House Media, April uses her platform to equip believers and confront cultural deception with clarity and courage. She has appeared on News Nation, Newsmax, AGTV, Channel News Asia, and The Allie Beth Stuckey Show—consistently reminding audiences that truth is not fragile, and faith is not negotiable.

At Seed & Roots 2025, April will explore how faith, family, and the courage to speak truth are not only cultural anchors but essential to restoring moral order in a nation that has lost its footing. Her message: truth still matters, families still matter, and silence is not an option.

