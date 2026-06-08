Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Brutus
2d

A much more honest question would be; "What happens when America exchanges the knowledge of God for unquestioning devotion to the racist, genocidal state of Zionist Israel? Several obvious answers come to mind; Those who dare to point out the truth that our Nation and government are schackled to the state of faux Israel are called anti-semites, supporters of terrorism, Holocaust deniers, etc. No meaningful adult conversations take place. "Laws" are passed to silence any opposition. All in the name of protecting non-semitic "Jews" whose ancestors came from Europe from supposedly suffering the dreaded "anti-semitism"! Meanwhile, millions of professing "Christians" turn a blind eye to the daily suffering of genuinely semitic people, Palestinians (many Christian) and all Arabs who must endure the theft of their land, destruction of their property and death if they resist these imposter "Jews" who these phoney "Christians" insist are "God's Chosen People"! This has been going on for decades and we the American taxpayers are footing the bill. Much innocent blood is on our hands. Donald Trump secceeded in defeating the only Republican who refused to kow-tow to the Zionists in Tel Aviv; Thomas Massie of Kentucky! Along with Massie, there are only 11 Democrats and one Independent (Sanders) who have never taken a penny from the Israeli government funneled throught AIPAC. (Check trackaipac.com) All the rest have sold out their country to these evil monsters! On this day, June 8, 1967, our "greatest ally" and "the only democracy in the Middle East", Israel tried to sink the USS Liberty in international waters (an Israeli specialty) Had they succeeded they were going to blame it on Egypt as a justification for their land grab in the phoney "six day war"...which Israel started! It was done with the full blessing and knowledge of then president Lyndon Johnson and his SECDEF, Robert MacNamara. Get the truth at ussliberty.org The state of faux Israel and our unholy alliance with them is the true "axis of evil" in this world. Iran, and all who stand with the Iranian people, are the axis of resistance to tyranny. If you are not afraid of the truth check out palestineremembered.com and palestinechronicle.com Or continue on in wilful ignorance. Remember; "God is not mocked. Whatever a many sows, that shall he reap." Gal 6:7ff Liars, theives and murderers are NOT God's "Chosen People" just because they are "Jews". God is no respector of persons, ACTS 10. Only those who have trusted in Jesus (whom "Jews" deny) are "the Israel of God". So says Paul in Gal 6:16

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Christopher G Istrati's avatar
Christopher G Istrati
2d

Absolutely right! Thank you for expressing the truth so succinctly and accurately.

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