Man Makes a Terrible God
What happens when America exchanges the knowledge of God for the worship of self.
Blaise Pascal was right when he said there is a God-shaped vacuum inside every human heart. The question is who — or what — we will worship. And increasingly, many young women are being told to look not to God, but to crystals, spells, manifestation, moon rituals, and the worship of self.
Every one of us will spend our lives organizing ourselves around something:
Some acknowledge God and spend their lives pursuing Him.
Others acknowledge wealth.
Some acknowledge power.
Some acknowledge politics.
Some acknowledge pleasure.
Some acknowledge themselves.
But everyone bows to something.
The Bible tells us that God has made Himself known to all men. Not just through Scripture. Not just through nature. But deep within us. We know there is something greater than ourselves. We know right and wrong exist. We know justice exists. We know beauty exists. We know love exists. We know evil exists. And every human being must decide what to do with that knowledge.
The Apostle Paul says something remarkable in Romans. He doesn’t say mankind lacks knowledge of God. He says mankind suppresses the truth. That’s different. The issue isn’t ignorance. The issue is rebellion. The issue is what we do with the knowledge we’ve already been given.
And here’s where I think we find ourselves as a culture. We have not become less religious. We’ve become religious about different things. We’ve replaced the knowledge of God with the worship of self. The highest virtue today is self-expression. The highest authority today is personal desire. The highest commandment today is “be true to yourself.” But what if yourself is wrong? What if your desires are disordered? What if truth exists outside of you?
Christianity begins with the opposite premise. It says I am not God. I am accountable to God. Truth doesn’t originate with me. Morality doesn’t originate with me. Meaning doesn’t originate with me. I discover those things in relationship with the One who created me.
Every belief system produces fruit. If God is God, certain fruits follow:
Humility.
Service.
Sacrifice.
Love.
Truth.
Responsibility.
Protection of the vulnerable.
The recognition that every human life possesses dignity because every human life bears the image of God.
But if the self becomes god, different fruits emerge. Everything becomes centered on personal autonomy:
My truth.
My identity.
My desires.
My body.
My choice.
My fulfillment.
My expression.
And eventually society becomes a competition between millions of little gods, each demanding recognition from everyone else.
That’s why I don’t think the great crisis of our age is political. It’s theological.
We have forgotten who God is. And when a civilization forgets God, it doesn’t stop believing. It simply starts believing in itself. And history has shown us repeatedly that mankind makes a terrible god.
People do not stop worshipping God… they just redirect their worship.
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A much more honest question would be; "What happens when America exchanges the knowledge of God for unquestioning devotion to the racist, genocidal state of Zionist Israel? Several obvious answers come to mind; Those who dare to point out the truth that our Nation and government are schackled to the state of faux Israel are called anti-semites, supporters of terrorism, Holocaust deniers, etc. No meaningful adult conversations take place. "Laws" are passed to silence any opposition. All in the name of protecting non-semitic "Jews" whose ancestors came from Europe from supposedly suffering the dreaded "anti-semitism"! Meanwhile, millions of professing "Christians" turn a blind eye to the daily suffering of genuinely semitic people, Palestinians (many Christian) and all Arabs who must endure the theft of their land, destruction of their property and death if they resist these imposter "Jews" who these phoney "Christians" insist are "God's Chosen People"! This has been going on for decades and we the American taxpayers are footing the bill. Much innocent blood is on our hands. Donald Trump secceeded in defeating the only Republican who refused to kow-tow to the Zionists in Tel Aviv; Thomas Massie of Kentucky! Along with Massie, there are only 11 Democrats and one Independent (Sanders) who have never taken a penny from the Israeli government funneled throught AIPAC. (Check trackaipac.com) All the rest have sold out their country to these evil monsters! On this day, June 8, 1967, our "greatest ally" and "the only democracy in the Middle East", Israel tried to sink the USS Liberty in international waters (an Israeli specialty) Had they succeeded they were going to blame it on Egypt as a justification for their land grab in the phoney "six day war"...which Israel started! It was done with the full blessing and knowledge of then president Lyndon Johnson and his SECDEF, Robert MacNamara. Get the truth at ussliberty.org The state of faux Israel and our unholy alliance with them is the true "axis of evil" in this world. Iran, and all who stand with the Iranian people, are the axis of resistance to tyranny. If you are not afraid of the truth check out palestineremembered.com and palestinechronicle.com Or continue on in wilful ignorance. Remember; "God is not mocked. Whatever a many sows, that shall he reap." Gal 6:7ff Liars, theives and murderers are NOT God's "Chosen People" just because they are "Jews". God is no respector of persons, ACTS 10. Only those who have trusted in Jesus (whom "Jews" deny) are "the Israel of God". So says Paul in Gal 6:16
Absolutely right! Thank you for expressing the truth so succinctly and accurately.