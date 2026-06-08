Blaise Pascal was right when he said there is a God-shaped vacuum inside every human heart. The question is who — or what — we will worship. And increasingly, many young women are being told to look not to God, but to crystals, spells, manifestation, moon rituals, and the worship of self.

Every one of us will spend our lives organizing ourselves around something:

Some acknowledge God and spend their lives pursuing Him.

Others acknowledge wealth.

Some acknowledge power.

Some acknowledge politics.

Some acknowledge pleasure.

Some acknowledge themselves.

But everyone bows to something.

The Bible tells us that God has made Himself known to all men. Not just through Scripture. Not just through nature. But deep within us. We know there is something greater than ourselves. We know right and wrong exist. We know justice exists. We know beauty exists. We know love exists. We know evil exists. And every human being must decide what to do with that knowledge.

The Apostle Paul says something remarkable in Romans. He doesn’t say mankind lacks knowledge of God. He says mankind suppresses the truth. That’s different. The issue isn’t ignorance. The issue is rebellion. The issue is what we do with the knowledge we’ve already been given.

And here’s where I think we find ourselves as a culture. We have not become less religious. We’ve become religious about different things. We’ve replaced the knowledge of God with the worship of self. The highest virtue today is self-expression. The highest authority today is personal desire. The highest commandment today is “be true to yourself.” But what if yourself is wrong? What if your desires are disordered? What if truth exists outside of you?

Christianity begins with the opposite premise. It says I am not God. I am accountable to God. Truth doesn’t originate with me. Morality doesn’t originate with me. Meaning doesn’t originate with me. I discover those things in relationship with the One who created me.

Every belief system produces fruit. If God is God, certain fruits follow:

Humility.

Service.

Sacrifice.

Love.

Truth.

Responsibility.

Protection of the vulnerable.

The recognition that every human life possesses dignity because every human life bears the image of God.

But if the self becomes god, different fruits emerge. Everything becomes centered on personal autonomy:

My truth.

My identity.

My desires.

My body.

My choice.

My fulfillment.

My expression.

And eventually society becomes a competition between millions of little gods, each demanding recognition from everyone else.

That’s why I don’t think the great crisis of our age is political. It’s theological.

We have forgotten who God is. And when a civilization forgets God, it doesn’t stop believing. It simply starts believing in itself. And history has shown us repeatedly that mankind makes a terrible god.

People do not stop worshipping God… they just redirect their worship.

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