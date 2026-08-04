"Make America Dizzy": The Chilling China Strategy Almost No One Is Talking About

What if America’s global chaos isn’t just bad luck?
One of China’s most influential strategists, Jin Canrong, laid out a theory that should alarm every American: give the United States multiple enemies, and it will become strategically paralyzed.
“If America has three enemies outside, I estimate it will begin to become dizzy. If it has four, it will completely lose its direction.” ~ Jin Canrong
Look around. Ukraine. Iran. China. North Korea. Cartels. The border. Is this coincidence—or exactly the kind of strategic environment Beijing hoped to create?
In this piece, I examine Jin’s argument and ask the question Washington refuses to answer: Are we walking into China’s strategy exactly as planned?
Josh Philips, Epoch Times Senior Investigative Journalist, and I discuss China’s intent and hand in distracting America.
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