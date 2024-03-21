Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette
The Kathy Barnette Show
Laura Loomer and The Darien Gap: Invasion
0:00
-53:17

Laura Loomer and The Darien Gap: Invasion

Kathy Barnette's avatar
Kathy Barnette
Mar 21, 2024

Kathy Barnette is joined by Laura Loomer for a thrilling discussion over the Darien Gap. China is sponsoring an invasion of the United States!

You can also tune in on Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kathy-barnette-show/id1712512111

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kathy Barnette · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture