Kari Lake: Please Don't Give Us The Money
Kari Lake To Congress: Please Don’t Give Us the Money
In this interview, Kari Lake said something I’ve never heard a bureaucrat say out loud: “Please don’t give us the money.” She’s talking about shrinking government, not growing it — and it’s a direct challenge to the “more funding fixes everything” mindset.
What’s really breaking MAGA apart — and is the chaos organic or engineered?
In this in-depth conversation, James Lindsay joins me to unpack the growing divisions inside the MAGA movement. We define what many are calling the “Woke Right,” break down the three distinct factions now operating under the MAGA banner, and explain how infiltration, incentives, and manufactured outrage are fueling internal conflict.
Rather than chasing personalities or online drama, this conversation focuses on systems, power, and outcomes — separating real ideological differences from distractions designed to weaken the movement from within. If you’ve sensed something is off but couldn’t quite name it, this discussion provides clarity.
The CROWN Act Is a Scam: Josh Shapiro Gave Himself $4M and Gave Black Pennsylvanians Optics
I went on The Sean Spicer Show with the fabulous Batya Ungar-Sargon to speak some basic Truth. WATCH FULL VIDEO: HERE
If you want to understand what’s really driving America’s economic unraveling, Joe Penland breaks it down with brutal clarity.
Have you laughed today?
Watch Full Video here.
Jason said he made a promise to make people laugh in the elevator, asking if people are going up, starting with ‘Hey, you going up?’
🔔 If this encouraged you:
Like this video on YouTube.
Subscribe for more conversations on faith, family, and the future of America.
Share it with a friend who needs to laugh and breathe again today.
Stay connected:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Kathy4Truth/videos
Website: www.KathyBarnette.com
Twitter: / kathy4truth
Audacy: The Kathy Barnette Show
Instagram: / kathy4truth
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/Kathy4TruthFB
This Substack is reader-supported. My promise to you is to seek after and lift up Truth. Your donation make that lift just a little bit easier. Blessings.
Speaking of "going up", here is a laugh for you Kathy:
A German Shepherd, Doberman, and House Cat Have Perished and Ascended to Heaven
All three are faced with God who wants to know the content of their character. He asks each what they believe in:
The German shepherd replies: "I believe in discipline, training, and loyalty to my master."
"Good," says God. "Then sit down on my right side. Doberman, what do you believe in?"
The Doberman answers: "I believe in the love, care, and protection of my master."
Ah," says God. "Very well, you may sit to my left."
Then the Lord looks to the cat and repeats His question:
The cat answers: "I believe you're sitting in my seat."