In this interview, Kari Lake said something I’ve never heard a bureaucrat say out loud: “Please don’t give us the money.” She’s talking about shrinking government, not growing it — and it’s a direct challenge to the “more funding fixes everything” mindset.

What’s really breaking MAGA apart — and is the chaos organic or engineered?



In this in-depth conversation, James Lindsay joins me to unpack the growing divisions inside the MAGA movement. We define what many are calling the “Woke Right,” break down the three distinct factions now operating under the MAGA banner, and explain how infiltration, incentives, and manufactured outrage are fueling internal conflict.

Rather than chasing personalities or online drama, this conversation focuses on systems, power, and outcomes — separating real ideological differences from distractions designed to weaken the movement from within. If you’ve sensed something is off but couldn’t quite name it, this discussion provides clarity.