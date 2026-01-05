Kathy Barnette

Speaking of "going up", here is a laugh for you Kathy:

A German Shepherd, Doberman, and House Cat Have Perished and Ascended to Heaven

All three are faced with God who wants to know the content of their character. He asks each what they believe in:

The German shepherd replies: "I believe in discipline, training, and loyalty to my master."

"Good," says God. "Then sit down on my right side. Doberman, what do you believe in?"

The Doberman answers: "I believe in the love, care, and protection of my master."

Ah," says God. "Very well, you may sit to my left."

Then the Lord looks to the cat and repeats His question:

The cat answers: "I believe you're sitting in my seat."

