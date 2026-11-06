Our baby girl is raising money to help children battling cancer, and thanks to your generosity, she’s raised $473 toward the $750 goal shown below!

As her parents, we’re proud to see her make time between school, track, and applying for college to think about what she can do for others.

Would you give $10, $25, or whatever you can to help close that $277 gap? Every gift brings her closer—and encourages a young woman who wants to make a difference.

DONATE

Thank you for giving and sharing. ❤️

Click here to help her help others.

Thank you! :-)

DONATE