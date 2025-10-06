It’s Official: The Seed & Roots Summit Is Coming to Philadelphia
Reserve your seat... I would love to see you...
For the first time, I’m sharing the official flyer for the Seed & Roots Summit — Faith, Family & The Future of Work in America, happening Saturday, October 25, in the birthplace of freedom: across from Liberty Bell / Philadelphia, PA.
This isn’t just another event.
It’s a call to rebuild the moral, cultural, and economic foundations of our country — together.
The Seed & Roots Summit will bring voices from across America to speak honestly about what it takes to build strong families, thriving communities, and meaningful work in an age of division, distractions and opportunities.
I couldn’t be more honored to stand alongside such an extraordinary lineup — leaders, builders, and believers who are planting seeds that will shape generations to come.
Click below to reserve your seat and take part in a day that will inspire, challenge, and awaken what’s best in us.
The seeds we plant today will either offer shade for the next generation — or a stump they’ll be forced to uproot tomorrow.
Let’s plant wisely.
Seems like a great event! Got laid off months ago, still looking for work. I'd be going if I had the money. Will start praying for this event! Bless you Kathy!
I really world like to go. I'm going to check with family to see if that day's available. Either way, thank you. People need this conversation. Unfortunately too many here in Delaware remain living by lies.