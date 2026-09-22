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Can Philadelphia become America’s next Mississippi Miracle?

For the first time, I’m sharing the official announcement for our 2nd Annual Conference—this year, The F3 Forum: Faith, Family & the Future of Education in America—taking place Saturday, October 24, 2026, in the heart of Germantown, Philadelphia.

🎟️ Registration is now open!

REGISTER HERE

THE F3 FORUM: Faith • Family • the Future of Education in America

Can Philadelphia Become America’s Next Mississippi Miracle?

Saturday, October 24, 2026

9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

The Braid Mill

441 E. High Street

Philadelphia, PA 19144

This isn’t just another event.

It is a community-wide conversation about literacy, opportunity, and student success—and what it will take to change the trajectory of Philadelphia’s children.

Last year, we gathered in Philadelphia for our inaugural Seed & Roots conference to focus on faith, family, and the future of work in America.

This year, we are taking the conversation directly into the community—and focusing on one of the most urgent issues confronting our families: the education of our children.

Mississippi accomplished what many believed was impossible. Through clear standards, proven reading instruction, accountability, and a refusal to accept failure as inevitable, it produced dramatic educational progress.

The question before us is simple:

If Mississippi could change the trajectory of its children, why can’t Philadelphia?

The F3 Forum will bring together parents, pastors, teachers, education experts, and community leaders for an honest conversation about where we are, what is working elsewhere, and what we can begin doing right here—in our homes, schools, churches, and neighborhoods.

I am honored to welcome an extraordinary group of speakers, including:

Corey DeAngelis , nationally recognized education advocate

Dr. Lawrence Jones , educator

Leah Ferretti , founder of Mississippi Ready

Rev. Joshua C. Robertson , senior pastor of The Rock Church

J. Allante McAuley , Philadelphia activist

William Small , Philadelphia entrepreneur

A special presentation from the former Associate Commissioner for Assessments at the National Center for Education Statistics, U.S. Department of Education

Dom Giordano, Host on WPHT 1210

Chris Tremoglie, Reporter and Editor at Washington Examiner

…and more…

And yes—a delicious Caribbean fusion lunch will be provided.

We have intentionally kept the cost low because the people closest to the problem must be able to participate in building the solution.

If you live in the Germantown area—or serve there as a pastor or teacher—there is no cost to attend. However, you must register because seating is limited.

🎟️ RESERVE YOUR SEAT NOW

Then share this announcement with a parent, teacher, pastor, neighbor, or community leader who needs to be in the room.

The future of America will not be determined in Washington, D.C.

It will be determined in our homes, in our schools, and in our communities.

On October 24, we begin in Germantown.

Let’s build.

Kathy Barnette

Founder, Seed & Roots Initiatives

CLICK HERE TO WATCH

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