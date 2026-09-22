Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Sharon Beautiful Evening
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Indeed Germantown can be the bedrock for FREEDOM from the tyrannical, duplicitous "affordability doctrine", Kathy. Press on - the battle belongs to the warriors in our country - and you are one of them!!

JEHOVAH JIREH!!

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