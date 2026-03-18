Imagine Crying on National TV...

The question isn’t whether God changed His mind about the Jews.
The question is whether He lied.
Rahab said in Joshua 2 that God gave Israel the land.
Scripture never says that promise was transferred to the Church. In fact, the New Testament says the exact opposite (Romans 11:25-29).
If God’s promise to Israel can expire with time… then no promise of God is secure and He is a liar. Period.
God’s character is tied to His promises. There’s no third option.
Remember, don't forget to think.
Truth isn’t always easy. It challenges, it confronts, and sometimes…it costs. But I’ve made a decision…I will speak it anyway. Clearly. Boldly. Without compromise. If you’ve found value here… if these words have sharpened you, encouraged you, or made you think deeper…then you’re part of this mission too. I can’t do this alone. Your support helps keep this voice independent, focused, and unafraid. Stand with me.