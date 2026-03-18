Imagine Crying on National TV...

The Kathy Barnette Show

Kathy Barnette is a passionate advocate for the unsung heroes of our nation. With a strong belief in the power of community, resilience, and unity, Kathy has dedicated her platform to elevating the voices that often go unheard. Over the past few years, she has observed the changing landscape of our nation's governance and felt the pressing need to address the concerns of those who feel marginalized and silenced.

Join Kathy as she shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of our nation. Over the past few years, many have felt silenced and marginalized, but Kathy believes that these individuals are the true backbone of our country. Through candid conversations, Kathy aims to address the growing concerns about our nation's governance and the feeling that something is fundamentally amiss. Tune in to hear from well-known figures and discover new voices that are making a significant impact every day. This is more than just a podcast - it's a community.

Please subscribe, rate, and share with a friend!

Kathy Barnette is a passionate advocate for the unsung heroes of our nation. With a strong belief in the power of community, resilience, and unity, Kathy has dedicated her platform to elevating the voices that often go unheard. Over the past few years, she has observed the changing landscape of our nation's governance and felt the pressing need to address the concerns of those who feel marginalized and silenced. Join Kathy as she shines a spotlight on the unsung heroes of our nation. Over the past few years, many have felt silenced and marginalized, but Kathy believes that these individuals are the true backbone of our country. Through candid conversations, Kathy aims to address the growing concerns about our nation's governance and the feeling that something is fundamentally amiss. Tune in to hear from well-known figures and discover new voices that are making a significant impact every day. This is more than just a podcast - it's a community. Please subscribe, rate, and share with a friend!