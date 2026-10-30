I’ve decided to step into the arena.
The research, preparation, travel, and work of building an independent platform require time and resources. If you value my voice—and want to help it reach beyond the people who already agree—please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
You can support this work with:
$10 a month
$120 a year
$250 a year as a Founding Circle member, with the option to contribute more.
Become a paid subscriber and support my work.
If a paid subscription isn’t possible right now, come out today. Share this invitation. Forward my work to someone who might never otherwise hear this perspective.
You don’t have to agree with every word I say to believe that our positions deserve a thoughtful, forthright voice in the conversation.
I’m willing to step into the arena. I hope you’ll stand with me.
Come show your support!
Friday, October 30, 2026
Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: Midtown Scholar Bookstore
1302 North Third Street
Harrisburg, PA 17102
Blessings,
Kathy Barnette
I was hoping to make it, but with work and a 2½ hour drive through traffic, it just wasn’t possible. You’ve got an incredible opportunity to speak to an audience that would never otherwise listen to you. You’re going to give them the chance to see past their blinders. Make them feel the difference between what they’ve been told and what’s actually true.