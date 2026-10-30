I’ve decided to step into the arena.

The research, preparation, travel, and work of building an independent platform require time and resources. If you value my voice—and want to help it reach beyond the people who already agree—please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

You can support this work with:

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Become a paid subscriber and support my work.

If a paid subscription isn’t possible right now, come out today. Share this invitation. Forward my work to someone who might never otherwise hear this perspective.

You don’t have to agree with every word I say to believe that our positions deserve a thoughtful, forthright voice in the conversation.

I’m willing to step into the arena. I hope you’ll stand with me.

Come show your support!

Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Midtown Scholar Bookstore

1302 North Third Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Blessings,

Kathy Barnette

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