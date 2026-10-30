Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Schooling Delaware's avatar
Schooling Delaware
14h

I was hoping to make it, but with work and a 2½ hour drive through traffic, it just wasn’t possible. You’ve got an incredible opportunity to speak to an audience that would never otherwise listen to you. You’re going to give them the chance to see past their blinders. Make them feel the difference between what they’ve been told and what’s actually true.

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