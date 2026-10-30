Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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I BORTNICK's avatar
I BORTNICK
20h

Can't attend on Friday. The sabbath starts Friday at sunset. Try to find another day to not push off the Jewish listeners from attending

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