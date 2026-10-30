It’s easy to win an argument when everyone in the room already agrees with you.

But we cannot keep talking exclusively to one another and expect the rest of the country to understand what we believe—or why.

I’ve decided to step into the arena. To enter spaces outside our bubble. To explain our positions, defend our principles, answer difficult questions, and challenge assumptions about who we are.

Today, that work takes me to BBC World Service’s Newshour at Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, for a conversation focused on Pennsylvania’s midterm elections and what our commonwealth may reveal about the direction of the nation.

Come out, listen, and show your support.

And I’m also asking you to help me keep doing it.

The research, preparation, travel, and work of building an independent platform require time and resources. If you value my voice—and want to help it reach beyond the people who already agree—please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

You can support this work with:

$10 a month

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$250 a year as a Founding Circle member, with the option to contribute more.

Become a paid subscriber and support my work.

If a paid subscription isn’t possible right now, come out today. Share this invitation. Forward my work to someone who might never otherwise hear this perspective.

You don’t have to agree with every word I say to believe that our positions deserve a thoughtful, forthright voice in the conversation.

I’m willing to step into the arena. I hope you’ll stand with me.

Come show your support!

Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Midtown Scholar Bookstore

1302 North Third Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Blessings,

Kathy Barnette

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