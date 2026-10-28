Friends,

This Friday, October 30, I’ll be participating in a special three-hour live broadcast of BBC Newshour, focused primarily on Pennsylvania’s midterm elections and what our Commonwealth may tell us about the political direction of the rest of the nation.

And I have a personal invitation for you.

Come out and show your support!

Pennsylvania has long been considered a political bellwether. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, from our suburbs to our rural communities, Pennsylvania is a fascinating reflection of the political, economic, and cultural debates taking place across America.

And this Friday, BBC Newshour is coming to Harrisburg to explore those very questions.

What is happening in Pennsylvania? What are voters thinking? And what might it tell us about the rest of the country?

Now, I don’t think anyone would mistake the BBC for a conservative news organization.

And that’s precisely why I welcome this opportunity.

It’s easy to have conversations with people who already agree with us. It’s something altogether different to walk into a room where our ideas may be challenged, our convictions questioned, and our perspective isn’t necessarily the prevailing one.

But isn’t that exactly where we should be?

We have to show up. We have to be prepared. And we have to make our case.

And here’s where YOU come in.

BBC Newshour will broadcast live from the beautiful Midtown Scholar Bookstore in Harrisburg, with the program reaching listeners through the BBC World Service and Pennsylvania public radio stations, including WHYY, WITF, and WVIA.

I would love to look out into that audience and see familiar faces.

Friends. Supporters. People who understand that showing up matters, especially when the conversation extends beyond our own communities.

Your presence would mean a great deal to me.

Not because I need everyone in the room to agree with me, but because I believe in the value of showing up, engaging in thoughtful disagreement, and participating in conversations that help shape how our state and country are understood.

And, frankly, it would just be wonderful to see some friendly faces in the room!

Come show your support!

Friday, October 30, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: Midtown Scholar Bookstore

1302 North Third Street

Harrisburg, PA 17102

Program: BBC Newshour — Special Live Pennsylvania Midterm Election Coverage

Come experience a live international news broadcast. Bring a friend. And join us as Pennsylvania takes center stage in a conversation about America’s political future.

We don’t need every microphone to agree with us. We just need the courage to speak when one is offered.

I hope to see you Friday!

Blessings,

Kathy Barnette

P.S. If you’re anywhere within driving distance of Harrisburg, I’d love for you to make the trip. Three hours of live radio, a conversation about Pennsylvania’s political future, and an opportunity to be part of the audience. Come join us!

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