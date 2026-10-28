Kathy Barnette

Kathy Barnette

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Sharon Beautiful Evening's avatar
Sharon Beautiful Evening
13h

I will join you in spirit Kathy - still fighting this rare form of internal melanoma. Our Great Physician has brought many wonderful people into my life as a result of it.

JEHOVAH JIREH--He HAS, He DOES, He WILL!

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Schooling Delaware's avatar
Schooling Delaware
7h

I'm not sure if it is logistically possible with what I have going on at the jobsite, but if it is in any way possible, I'll be there. Actually calling the superintendent right now to get the ball rolling. You are blessed with this opportunity to reach people at home and across the seas.

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