Ian Rowe is one of the most courageous and insightful voices redefining how we think about success, opportunity, and responsibility in America. A senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Ian focuses on education, upward mobility, family formation, and adoption — issues at the very heart of our national renewal.

He is the co-founder of Vertex Partnership Academies, a virtues-based International Baccalaureate high school in the Bronx, and the founder of the National Summer School Initiative, both created to expand real pathways of achievement for young people. His groundbreaking book, Agency: The Four Point Plan (F.R.E.E.) for All Children to Overcome the Victimhood Narrative and Discover Their Pathway to Power, has inspired educators and parents across the country to move beyond blame and rediscover self-determination.

At Seed & Roots 2025, Ian will unpack how family, religion, education, and entrepreneurship form the moral fabric of a free society — and why restoring these pillars is essential to building the next generation of capable, confident, and free Americans.

🗓 Saturday, October 25, 2025

📍 Philadelphia, PA | Independence Visitor Center

⏰ 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Doors open at 8:30 AM)

